Unknown Gunmen kill three Policemen in Ebonyi, cart away rifles — Daily Times Nigeria

Three police officers were killed by gunmen in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

The officers were killed on Wednesday night, according to SaharaReporters, while on a’stop and search’ operation along Onuebonyi/Nwezenyi Road.

According to reports, the gunmen ambushed them and took their weapons.

They were said to have used a bus to get away from the crime scene.

Their remains have been taken to the mortuary at the hospital.

The attack is the most recent in what appears to be a rising pattern of attacks on security personnel in the country’s south-east.

Gunmen stormed the Owerri police headquarters and correctional center on Monday, torching 38 vehicles and releasing 1,844 inmates.

In the area, police stations have also been attacked, with several officers killed.

Governors in the South-East recently declared the formation of a joint security force codenamed “Ebube Agu” to combat rising insecurity.