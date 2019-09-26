Chairman of the Bayelsa state Butchers Association, Chibuzor Nwachukwu, was yesterday ambushed and murdered by yet to be identified persons.

He was allegedly shot with a single bullet to the head, killing him instantly.

Chibuzor, the chairman of the Swali Market branch of the association, was said to be returning home about 8pm on Tuesday night when he ran into his killers who had laid an ambush for him near his house.

The 42 –year- old victim who hails from Nkanun Community in Enugu state was married with four children before he was killed along Ogilo Street, a suburb of Yenagoa that is famous for cult related violence and killings.

Residents, who spoke our correspondent, said he had gotten to the door of his apartment when he was shot in an execution-like style, raising suspicion that it wasn’t a robbery attack.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa state Command, Asinim Butswat, said the police has visited the scene of the crime and investigation has commenced.

Butswat said that “on September 24, at about 20:00 hours, unknown gunmen shot and killed one Chibuzor Nwachukwu, 42, at Ogilo Street, Yenagoa.”