Unknown gunmen attack Ebonyi village — Daily Times Nigeria

By Charles Onyekwere

Unknown gunmen suspected to be herdsmen in the early morning of Monday allegedly attacked Ebele village in Ngbo, Ohaukwu Local government area of Ebonyi State

It was not yet confirmed number of casualties at the time of this report.

A source from the area alleged that herdsmen invaded the village and killed many persons including burning of houses.

According to source, Many others sustained various degrees of injuries while vehicles and motorcycles were also burnt.

When contacted, Ebonyi state commissioner for Internal security and border peace, Mr. Stanley Okoro Emegha said he was told that the attackers, came from Agila community in Benue State.

The spokesman of the Ebonyi state Police Command, Loveth Odah could not be reached at the time of filling this report.

But the state commissioner of police, Aliyu Garba told DailyTimes that he has drafted his men to the area to forestall any break of law and order.