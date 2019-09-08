Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, has said it will be part of Anambra State ongoing reformation in sports sector.

This was disclosed by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Charles Okechukwu Esimone, during the 11th edition of the Anambra “Walk 4 Life”.

The 11th edition of Anambra “Walk 4Life” took off from the premises of Anambra State Broadcasting Service, ABS, Awka, and ended up at the UNIZIK Campus, Awka.

Prof. Osimone, who received the mammoth crowd at the School gate, noted that he had commenced arrangements with the Chairman, Anambra State Sports Development Commission, to map out modalities for the partnership.

The Chairman, Anambra State Sport Development Commission, Mr. Tony Oli, confirmed the arrangements, and said the sports integration would further project the state to a greater height.

He revealed that the 11th edition covered 9.5Km, making it a total of 100Km covered so far, as the target was 120Km, which according to him, would be actualised.

Also, Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu pointed that sports under Governor Obiano had taken a positive shape, noting that the administration had been supportive and procured various support facilities.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. James Eze, observed that health is wealth. He said regular exercise would take one away from his doctor.