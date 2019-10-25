The Nigerian University Pension Management Company Limited (NUPEMCO) has a net contribution of N12.5 billion from university staff in less than two years.
He also expressed satisfaction that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the principal partner and owners of the majority shareholding, are responding positively to NUPEMCO in terms of contributions by members of the union
Responding, Education Minister, Malam Adamu Adamu, charged NUPEMCO to treat the retirees equally
He advised NUPEMCO to be transparent in their administration of pension funds so that when others see the seriousness of NUPEMCO as a viable Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) they would have no choice but to join
