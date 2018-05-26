Universal Music Group Dominates 2018 BET Awards Nominations

….as DistructionBoyz, FallyIpupa and Steflon Don in running for Best International Act

by: Mutiat Alli

Nominees for the 2018 edition of the BET Awards were announced recently with Universal Music Group (UMG) artistes dominating the Best International Act category.

Universal Music Africa has one nomination with South Africa’s DistructionBoyz, while Universal Music France has twonominations with Congolese singer FallyIpupa and rappers Booba and Niska. English singer-rapper Stefflon Don and French singer Dadju of Polydor Records, a Universal owned label, are also nominated in the Best International Act category.

Famous for the smash hit, ‘Wololo’, the Durban based DistructionBoyz have pushed gqom music to the mainstream with their Gold selling debut album, ‘Gqom is the Future’, which features another hit single, ‘Omunye’.

The BET nominations which are selected from thousands of submissions across 20 categories, showcase some of the most gifted music makers of the past awards year. The nominations are selected by BET’s Voting Academy, which comprises fans and an esteemed group of entertainment professionals in the fields of television, film, music, social media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and the creative arts.

The BET awards are voted for by the public with an interest in all genres made by black people. Voting closes on June 1, 2018, and the show will air live on BET on Sunday, June 24, 2018, from the Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, California, United States.