Frontline Nigeria’s Media advertising agency, Universal McCaan has disclosed it made a record billing in the worth of N3billion on its business operations across the country over a period spanning up to the end of the year 2017.

However, it was exclusively hinted that the company’s billing for 2018 and first half of 2019 would be announced in a few weeks.

The agency which is affiliated to McCaan Erickson global network believes that the rising growth on its business profile owes its success to the positive impacts brought to bear through the mutually beneficial relationship with the parent Ericson network, a relationship that has lasted about two decades.

Speaking in Lagos recently, associate director, business development buying and control at the agency, Bimpe Fayemi, said the agency was committed to the goal of growing its clients’ brands through deploying up-to-date media technologies as well as making significant impact to the growth and development of the media advertising industry in Nigeria.

According to her, the agency is in pursuit of its set target which is to be one of the top 10 agencies in the Nigerian media advertising landscape through deploying best media technologies and talents in the industry.

On how the trends of affiliations have impacted on the agency and media industry in general, the agency boss explained that affiliations if well managed could be healthy instruments towards galvanising the much-desired growth of the industry.

She added that this could be achieved not only by attracting foreign accounts to Nigeria’s market but more importantly by bringing about quality transfer of knowledge and up-to-date technologies in the country’s media environment.

“Affiliations I think are working well with all agencies, not just Universal McCaan, but every other media agency that is affiliated, one way or the other. Back in history we became affiliated to McCaan Ericson in year 2000”, she said.