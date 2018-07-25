Uniuyo VC applauds NDDC for constructing main campus new road

The Vice Chancellor, University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Professor Enefiok Essien (SAN) has applauded the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), for completing the construction of the dual carriageway entrance into the main campus of the university.

Professor Essien, who spoke in an interview at the Council Chambers of the university, expressed delight at the speed with which the project was completed, noting that the road would make things a lot easier for the university during its next convocation ceremony in terms of entry and exit.

He said: “When you compare the status of the road when NDDC had not intervened and now that it has been completed, you will not fail to appreciate the difference.

We are grateful to the NDDC for making this huge difference and we are expecting that finishing touches will be done soon. Specifically, we are hopeful that the street lights would be installed along with other ancillary works on the median.

“Before the NDDC intervened, the entrance to the university was quite bad and we were basically using only one side of the road. The other side was not paved at all and even the single lane that was in use was not good enough. The NDDC made a very significant improvement on the road by upgrading it to a dual carriageway,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor noted that the addition of erosion control project on the road would help to preserve it and ensure a long life span for it. However, he added: “We are still expecting the NDDC to work on the lighting and the median to enhance the security on our campus.”

Professor Essien acknowledged other contributions of the NDDC to the university, especially its building of a modern hostel that was nearing completion. He appealed to the NDDC to put in more efforts towards the completion of the 500-bed capacity hostel.

He said the completion of the hostel would reduce the accommodation problems that students in the university were facing.

He stated: “The university hostel project was started before I became the Vice Chancellor and for a long time, there was a lull in the construction, but the NDDC had since put some energy into it since I came on board. At some point, the project gathered a new momentum and it has reached an advanced stage.

“Work on the landscaping had even progressed to an appreciable level. We hope that before long NDDC will complete the project. When it is completed, it will be a lot of help to our students in particular and the university community in general,” he continued.