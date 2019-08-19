Hundreds of admission seekers were on Monday stranded at different faculties of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Akwa Ibom state as the strike called by the Non Academic Staff of Universities (NASU), crippled academic and administrative businesses in the university.

Speaking in an interview on the campus on Monday, the NASU Chairman, Comrade Ime Edet, explained that the warning strike became necessary following the federal government’s refusal to pay areas of earned allowances since 2013.

According to him, the warning strike, which is expected to end on Friday, is a prelude to the total strike that would commence soon after the review of the action on Friday, “if the federal government fails to heed to our demands.”

He disclosed that the federal government owed non- teaching employees over N30 billion in all the federal universities in earned allowances between 2013 to 2016, adding that the remaining arrears were yet to be computed.

He listed the cumulative debt arising from the earned allowances to include over time, travel allowances and other entitlements, saying “the refusal of the federal government to listen to the voice of reason has forced NASU at the national level to call members out on this warning strike.”

The NASU chairman, who also expressed worry over the federal government’s refusal to review and implement the 2009 agreement on earned allowances, explained that “this agreement was supposed to be reviewed upward every three years.”