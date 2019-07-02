By Isaac Job, Uyo

The management of the University of Uyo has blamed contractors for the uncompleted projects littering the main campus of the institution while the vendors complained of funds to execute them.

Director of Physical Planning of the university, Sunday Asuquo Bassey while conducting our correspondent round the school premises said about nine projects either abandoned or on-going were funded by TETFUND, NEEDS Assessment and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in the main campus of the institution.

Speaking yesterday in Uyo with our correspondent on the state of ongoing projects in the institution, Bassey said the university was not liable for the state of the projects and denied insinuations that some of the projects have been abandoned because almost all the projects are ongoing, but at a slow pace.

He said some of the contractors handling the projects have either deliberately stopped work to request for variation of the projects or delaying the work unnecessarily by working at a very slow pace.

According to him, complete funding has been released for seven projects funded under the NEEDS Assessment project of the federal government, but explained that the contractors handling TETFUND funded projects cannot access more money until they judiciously utilize the initial releases.

He said the only project abandoned on the campus was the proposed agricultural laboratory awarded to Perez Nigeria Limited in 2011 and funded by the federal government through treasury cost.