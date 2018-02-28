Unity Kapital enhances opportunities with new ED

Unity capital Assurance Plc has announced the appointment of a new executive director to further help drive the company to profitability.

The new executive director, Mrs. Priya Heal, according to the statement signed by the company’s secretary/legal adviser, Halima Wushishi, is expected to bring her vast knowledge in corporate business to bear in the fortunes of the company and help drive optimization.

According to the company, the new executive director is a target oriented individual whose wealth of experience over the years, has been her covering of various segments of the business and financial world.

Heal, according to the company’s secretary, is a co-founder of and managing Director of CHRONOS Asset management and up Co , with expertise in advising, structuring, financing, managing and executing large scale projects as the company has been tasked with the mandate to manage 5,000propertiesin Germany.

She has served as managing director of Filter invest Holland, Restructuring consultant, completion Authority OFT London UK and a former member of the legal team of GEC Marconi Surry UK.