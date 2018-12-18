Unity Bank South East region rewards 10 best staff

Unity Bank South East Region has rewarded 10 of its best staff in 2018 at the Royal Spring Palm Hotel, Akachi Estate, Owerri, Imo state. The Regional Manager, South East Region, Dr. Cliff Agbaeze, presented 10 different awards to the staff who distinguished themselves in their different departments and branches. The awards ranged from Best Manager of the year, Best Business Service Manager, Best Marketer of the year, Best Teller of the year and others. The highest awards went to Rtn. Ekele Ochiabuto, Manager Unity Bank, Umuahia branch, Club Road, as the Best Manager of the year 2018, South East Region, while the second highest award of Best Business Service Manager of the year, went to another staff of Umuahia branch, Mr. Chinedu Nkurume. The Manager told Daily Times that he was happy to have gotten the award for the second time, simultaneously. “I am highly delighted to be observed as a hard working staff, manager, and happier to have won it back to back, 2017 and 2018. I dedicate it to my wife and all staff of Unity Bank, Umuahia”, Rotn. Ekele said. In his reaction, his colleague, Mr. Chinedu Nkurume said he gives God the glory for being honoured as the Best Business Service Manager of the year, 2018, and knows that the reward to good work is more work. He promised to put more efforts to win more awards. Prince Nwankwo, Owerri