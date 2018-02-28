United capital proposes 35k dividend, fixes AGM for March 23

United capital Nigeria Plc has announced proposal of dividend of 35 kobo to shareholders whose names appear in the company’s register for the period before its closure for the consideration of 2017 financial year.

According to the organization in its corporate action announcement signed by the company’s secretary, Leo Okafor, United Capital’s 35 kobo dividend for every 50 kobo share is subject to shareholders approval and withholding tax and would be paid only to shareholders whose names appear in the company’s register as the close of business on March 8th 2018.

It further informed that the register of members will be close on March 9th 2018 and March 15th, both dates inclusive.

The company further disclosed that following approval by shareholders, expected to be received on the date of the company’s annual General meeting scheduled to hold in Lagos on March 23rd, dividend will be paid electronically to shareholders on March 28THto “shareholders whose names appear in the company’s register as at March 28th and who have completed the e-dividend mandate registration form and mandated the registrar to directly pay their dividend to their designated bank accounts.”

The company, however, advised shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation, to complete their e-dividend registration or contact the company’s registrar.