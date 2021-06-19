United Arab emirates lifts ban on travels between Dubai & Nigeria

The United Arab Emirates, UAE, has finally lifted the ban on travels between Dubai and Nigeria.

Dubai had placed a ban on travelers from Nigeria, South Africa based on breach of COVID-19 protocols.

UAE in a message from the Dubai Media Office announced that passengers from Nigeria are expected to ” provide a negative result for a PCR test taken within 48 hours before departure.”

“Passengers from these countries are also expected to present a negative PCR test certificate with a OR code from laboratories approved by the Nigerian government, while also undergoing the same test upon arrival at the Dubai airport,” the message read.

READ ALSO: BBNaija Reunion: Wathoni Apologises for body shaming Dorathy

Reacting to the resumption of normal flights between Nigeria and Dubai, Emirates in a statement confirmed resumption of flights from Nigeria to Dubai from 23rd June.

Part of the statement read, “Emirates welcomes the latest protocols and measures announced by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management to allow the safe resumption of passenger travel from South Africa, Nigeria and India to Dubai.

“In accordance with these protocols, we resume flights 23rd June.”