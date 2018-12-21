Unite for your members welfare, Wike urges Rivers ex-servicemen

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers State has called on the leadership and members of the Nigerian Legion in the state to reconcile their differences and forge a common front for their welfare. Speaking during the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration Emblem and Appeal Fund Launching Ceremony on Thursday, Governor Wike said that the break-out of factions in the Legion was not necessary. He said: “I am surprised that up till now you have two factions in the Nigerian Legion, Rivers State. Simply because the State Government gave a grant of N100 million to the Legion last year, a major crisis broke out. “I don’t know who will preside over this year’s donation to the Legion. My suggestion is that for the sake of your members, you have to reconcile,” he advised. Governor Wike launched the Emblem for N10 million and announced that the 23 Local Government Areas of the state would launch the emblem with N23 million. The governor berated the Service Commanders for sending representatives to the event, saying it was a disservice to the fallen heroes and war veterans. Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Sir Kenneth Kobani said that the celebration reminded the country of the roles played by the military in the unity of the country. He commended the Rivers State Governor for taking the support to the fallen heroes a step further by funding welfare programmes for their widows. He urged Nigerians to pick up the emblem and donate for the sustenance of the families of the fallen heroes and war veterans. Representative of the Nigerian Legion, Rivers State, Assistant Commander Ekwueme Francis, commended the Rivers State Governor for releasing a N100 million grant to the Legion for scholarship to the children of the fallen heroes and grants to their widows. He, however, said that it was unfortunate that the fallen heroes and war veterans were not genuinely appreciated by other members of the society. Highpoint of the occasion was the decoration of the state governor with the official emblem.