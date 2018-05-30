Unique School rewards excellence, awards brilliant students

Motivation, they say, is an elixir for greater success as it encourages hardwork.

This, according to the principal, Unique Height School, Mrs. Oluwakemi Onochie, explains why the school management usually sets aside a day annually to honour its brilliant students referred to as Unique Scholars.

At the honour roll award/prefects inauguration held at the school premises in Isheri Magodo, Lagos, the principal explained further that the day is a special day adorned with the garment of success and festooned with the colour of distinction and a day of excellent fete stressing that it is a unique occasion for the unique students.

“Honour roll award in Unique Height is in its 7th edition this year. It is put together to reward students who cumulatively scored ‘A’ grades in not less than 10 subjects including English and Mathematics at the Junior Secondary School level and ‘A’ grades in not less than seven subjects including Mathematics and English at the Senior Secondary School level”, she said.

Such scholars, according to her, are distinguished from other students with their Blue ties different from the conventional wine-coloured tie worn by other students.

Chief Executive of Unique Height School, Mrs. Ebun Ayere-Alatise, said the honour roll award has encouraged healthy competition among the students as it encouraged them to work harder.

“When we started seven years ago, there were only 13 scholars but today we have 33 which means students are now striving to also wear the Blue-Tie as a mark of honour and Distinction, so what this has achieved for the school is that we are raising brilliant future leaders and parents are also reaping the fruits of their labour,” she said.

Chairman, Parents/Teachers Association, Mr. Adeniran Omoya, said the event helps students to compete favourably as it serves as a source of motivation for them.

“My son who is in primary school has been telling me that he will be attending Unique Height Secondary School and has vowed to win the Blue Tie, so the event encourages healthy competition among students and builds the spirit of excellence in them. I want to advise parents to always come together and cooperate with the school and not derail from its policy because it is what we get from the children that is our own value and reward for our labour on these children”, he said.