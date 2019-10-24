Ibadan – Employers of labour in both the public and private sectors have been urged to be committed to the implementation of collective agreements with workers

Mr Ibrahim Olayiwola, Chairman, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Oyo State chapter, made the call on Thursday in Ibadan at the opening of the 2019 edition of the annual capacity building lecture for members of the association.

The theme of the lecture was “Collective Agreements Abuses and Workers’ Welfare in Nigeria’s Public Sector Economy.”

Olayiwola stressed the need for employers of labour to prioritise implementation of collective agreement reached with workers.

He said that this was necessary for improvement of workers’ welfare and enhancement of productivity.

Olayiwola recalled the period when workers used to bang tables or embark on street protests, using all sorts of weapons to get their demands.

”Nowadays, everything has gone scientific; that is the reason for the theme of this year’s lecture so that our members will know what and what to be done when making demands from employers.

”Also, the workshop is necessary to let our members be aware of the norms of the association and I urge the participants to share the knowledge acquired at the workshop to other members in their respective MDAs.

“This is in a bid to ensure well informed/equipped senior civil servants in Oyo state,” he said.

In his paper presentation, Dr Ade Ilori, explained that the outcome of any negotiation in collective bargaining was the agreement reached by the parties involved.

He, however, noted that employers of labour, on many occasions, abused collective agreement.

The lecturer further stated that collective bargaining in ministries, departments and agencies was always weak and poorly structured.

Ilori implored employees and employers to always respect collective agreement and fulfil their own part of such agreement in order to promote industrial peace and harmony.

A lecture was also given on “Current Trends in Trade Union Practice and Emerging Challenges in Labour-Management Relations.”

No fewer than 150 members of the association participated in the capacity building programme. (NAN)