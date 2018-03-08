Union bank empowers women entrepreneurs

Union Bank recently empowered women entrepreneurs with skill that would enable them score higher margin in their entrepreneurial endeavors.

The empowerment seminar, which held in Lagos was in keeping with the bank’s initiatives under its Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) business advisory programme, Union

Tagged ‘Breaking Barriers Women in Business’ was designed to provide UnionBank’s female SME customers with practical guides on how to surmount typical challenges faced by small businesses in Nigeria with particular focus on business law, accounting and online marketing

.

Union Bank’s SME seminars are a frequent feature in its business advisory service and this recent edition was specifically organized for female entrepreneurs ahead of the International Women’s Day (IWD) celebrations.

According to Union Bank’s \Head of Retail Segments, Paul Aseme:“We recognize that Nigerian SMEs face many challenges –especially during the start-up stage of the business .

We are therefore organizing the seseminars, bringing in accomplished entrepreneurs and professionals to share expert advice that will help the see female business owners establish a good foundation for their businesses , widen their exposure and expand their business connections.”

Topics covered include ‘Understanding your business and the market ’, ‘Online presence and visibility ’ as well as ‘Business Law and application’all in a bid to provide the SMEs with the essential knowledge they need to build sustainable businesses and thrive in the Nigerian marketplace.

There were facilitators from Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Legal experts from Amber Solicitors , Brand experts from SME Studio and representatives of renowned brands who shared tips on how to develop strong product and service brands .

In addition, the SME seminar also provided a platform for service providers to network and promote their services and business solutions to SMEs and help them explore market opportunities.

The seminar series highlights Union Bank’s support for the development of the SME sector of the Nigerian economy and specifically the development of women in business.

The Bank continues to operate various SME funding schemes to assist SMEs in financing, expanding markets and enhancing competitiveness in the marketplace

Stories by Bonny Amadi