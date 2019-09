The Board of Directors of Union Bank has announced the passing on of its Chairman, Mr. Cyril Odu.

Odu died on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 after a brief illness.

He was an outstanding leader who brought a wealth of experience and intellect to his role as Chairman, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

While mourning his loss, the bank sent its deepest sympathies to the Odu family, his friends and colleagues.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family.