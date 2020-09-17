UNILAG: Visitation panel submits report to FG

A report of its findings has been submitted by the Special Visitation Panel set up by the Federal Government to investigate the management crisis at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The government had set up a panel to look into the raging UNILAG crisis after its governing council dismissed its vice-chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who inaugurated the panel, headed by Prof. Tukur Sa’ad, had warned members against interference with the activities of UNILAG management.

As gathered by Daily Times, Adamu received the report on behalf of the Federal Government in Abuja on Thursday.

He said the recommendations of the panel would be thoroughly scrutinised with the aim of full implementation.

The Chairman of the panel, Professor Tukur Sa’ad, said the submitted report will bring an end to the crisis in the university.

