UNILAG dismisses ASUU’s allegations against Pro-Chancellor

The attention of the University of Lagos has been drawn to publications in some national dailies (not The Daily Times) accusing the University Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN), of wrongfully meddling in the affairs of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). In a press release signed by the Registrar and Secretary to Council, University of Lagos, Mr. Oladejo Azeez, it explained that the following allegations made against the Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Wale Babalakin, are unfounded which are: Reinstatement of the Director of Sports, Dr. Arinze, contrary to the recommendations of a Senate Committee set up to investigate the various cases of malfeasance against the Director of Sports, University of Lagos; Holding a meeting with members of Senate in the Senate Chamber of the University of Lagos, which was unprecedented. With reference to the reinstatement of the Director of Sports, the statement informed that a member of staff of the Institution forwarded a petition to the University Governing Council. “This petition, like others of its kind, was reviewed and debated upon by members of the Council. It was discovered after careful deliberations that the University Senate had cleared the Director of Sports, Dr. Cecilia Arinze of nine (9) out of eleven (11) allegations levelled against her. “Council also discovered that the 10th allegation against Dr. Arinze was frivolous and that the only one remaining allegation was insufficient to dismiss a staff of the University who had put in 30 years of service. “Based on the foregoing, Council decided to clear the Director of Sports of the allegations levelled against her”. On the accusation of the Lagos Zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr. Wale Babalakin’s meeting with the members of Senate was unprecedented, the release emphasised that it is untrue that the meeting in Senate Chamber was unprecedented. “A former Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the University, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN) held a meeting of such nature with members of the Senate when he was appointed Pro Chancellor of the Institution. The Minutes of Senate Meeting of that day serves as evidence that the allegation is untrue. Another former Pro-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Late Deacon Gamaliel Offoritsenere Onosode, also held a meeting with Senate members in the University Senate Chamber. In view of the above, Dr. Olawale Bolanle Babalakin, the incumbent Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the University of Lagos has acted within the Law,” the institution said. According to the statement, the Pro-Chancellor has done nothing wrong or out of the ordinary by holding a meeting with members of Senate of the University of Lagos on Wednesday, September 26, 2018. “It is worthy of note also, that the Pro-Chancellor has held meetings with all members of staff of the University of Lagos upon his assumption of office. These meetings were held with other Council members in attendance so as to have a better understanding of the University environment from members of staff directly involved with the operations of the University. “In conclusion, we want to place it on record that the Governing Council of the University of Lagos led by Dr. Olawale Bolanle Babalakin, has consistently upheld laws and traditions of the University. It is also on record that the Pro Chancellor has carried out his duties diligently without drawing any allowance or financial benefit from the University. He is actually on record as supporting the University of Lagos with his personal resources,” the university maintained.