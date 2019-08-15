The Joint Action Congress of the National Association of Non- Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), University of Jos branch on Thursday vowed to embark on a five- day warning strike starting on August 19.

“If our demands are not met before Sunday we shall proceed with a strike action,” the union which led a peaceful protest in Jos, vowed and called on the federal government to meet its agreement reached with the union this year.

The protesting workers led by their union leaders, Esther Ezeoma, SSANU chairman and Bitrus Dagwer, NASU chairman respectively, came out in large numbers marching round the university campus, chanting songs and carrying placards bearing inscription like “say no to divide and rule.”

The workers are demanding equity and justice in universities and a stop to discrimination among government agencies. They said government is not sincere in its dealings with the union as it has reneged on agreements it entered into.

Leaders of the two unions leading the protest said the federal government should as a matter of urgency meet their demands before the protest degenerates to a full blown industrial action.

They called on the federal government to take immediate steps in addressing their plight.