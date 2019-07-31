By Kehinde Akinpelu, Ilorin.

No fewer than 59, 306 candidates are expected to take part in a four-day screening exercise for admission into the 2019/2020 academic session of the University of Ilorin that will end tomorrow.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday, on the conduct of the university’s post -UTME screening exercise, the Director of Corporate Affairs of the university, Kunle Akogun, said that the exercise commenced on Monday simultaneously at the university’s main campus and Lagos centre.

Akogun also said that the breakdown of the figure shows that 51, 868 are UTME candidates while the remaining 7, 438 are direct entry candidates.

It would be recalled that the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Age Abdulkareem, had put the carrying capacity of the university for the 2019/2020 admission at about 10, 000 students

He said that the screening exercise which commences at 7am daily has been peaceful, adding that the candidates comported themselves in an orderly manner.

However, some parents have complained that requirements to sit for the computer based test should be spelt out to candidates in the future, saying that so many candidates were disturbed when asked to produce certain documents before they could sit for the test.

The parents also called on the school authority to provide adequate transportation into and outside the university campus, saying that a large percentage of candidates and their guardians had compounded transportation challenges.