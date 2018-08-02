Unidentified gunmen kill 4 traders in Port Harcourt

Members of the National Traders Association of Nigeria, Rivers State Chapter, have been thrown into deep mourning following the assassination of four of them Wednesday night by yet to be identified gunmen.

The four men were killed at the Orazi axis of Port Harcourt in the Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State.

The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the killing of the four people who were mainly from the North.

The PPRO said investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances leading to the killing, adding that security agents were already at the scene of the incident to forestall breakdown of law and order.

He said: “I can only confirm the incident, but the detail of what really happened and the circumstances leading to the killing we have not been able to unravel. So what I have at my disposal now is just a sketchy report of what happened. But as we investigate, our men are there to forestall reprisal attack.

Meanwhile the chairman of the Northern Traders Association of Nigeria, Rivers State branch, Usman Makarfi, condemned the killing and called on security operatives in the state to do more to secure lives and property.