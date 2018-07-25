UNICEF, northern traditional leaders to hold out of school children conference

The Sultan of Sokoto, Dr Sa’ad Abubakar, on Tuesday in Kaduna inaugurated the planning committee on the forthcoming Northern Nigeria Traditional Leaders conference on Out of School Children in the region.

The Sultan, who was represented by the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Mera, said the committee was mandated to articulate road map for the conference.

He said that the conference would focus on the serious problem of out of school children in the region and come up with workable solutions to address the menace.

Abubakar told the committee members that the intention was not play politics with the problem, but “say it as it is and adopt measures to tackle the issue once and for all.’’