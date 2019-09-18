Executive Secretary, Kebbi state Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Abubakar Kaoje, says immunization coverage in the state has improved from 18 per cent in May/June 2018 to 84 per cent in 2019.

Kaoje, who stated this in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, disclosed that the achievement was recorded under the UNICEF and European Union–Maternal, Newborn, Child Health and Nutrition (EU-MNCHN) project.

He explained that the EU-MNCHN scheme is a four-year project that began in 2016 with the main goal of improving access to quality primary healthcare services by women and children in the state.

The executive secretary described Kebbi as one of the states with disturbing primary healthcare indices in the country, stressing that routine immunisation coverage was barely 18 per cent in 2018.

The executive secretary added that skilled-birth attendants were 17 per cent in 2017, along with very disturbing nutrition indices among children under five years.

According to him, thanks to UNICEF and EU-MNCHN project, the state is beginning to record some very impressive improvement in maternal, newborn, child health and nutrition.

“Just last year, we were the last in immunisation coverage in the country, but today, with 84 per cent coverage, we are among the best five states.

“Also, through the project, we have been able to reach out to 1, 050 out of the over 2, 000 hard-to-reach communities, who are five kilometres away from the nearest health centre.

“We are reaching them through an outreach programme that delivers integrated healthcare services, including child protection, nutrition and immunisation to their doorstep.

“Similarly, we have introduced emergency healthcare scheme in collaboration with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to transport pregnant women and children in need of emergency health services to the hospitals.

“There is equally the integrated community case management initiative where community-based volunteers provide treatment for malaria, pneumonia, diarrhoea and other child killer disease to children under five years,” he added.

Kaoje also said that capacity building training, including clinical mentorship are being carried out under the project to build the capacity of healthcare workers to deliver quality primary healthcare services.

He further said that the project equally supported the recruitment of 106 nurses and community health extension workers to bridge the manpower gap.

According to him, health workers were deployed to the four most populous local government areas of the state with the highest burden of negative health indices, namely Argungu, Fakai, Jega and Birnin Kebbi. (NAN)