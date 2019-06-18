UNICEF condemns use of children as human bombs in Nigeria

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has strongly condemned the use of children as suicide bombers by Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria’s northeast.

The International body in a statement said, It is unacceptable that children should be used in this way.

The UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins appealed to all those involved in this terrible conflict to protect children at all times and to keep them out of harm’s way.

This is coming few hours after two underage girls and a boy blew themselves up at a community football viewing center in the Konduga area of Borno State killing at least 30 people and leaving several others injured.

The statement read: “UNICEF condemns the use of children as human bombs and in any combat or non-combat roles in the conflict in northeast Nigeria.

“It is unacceptable that children should be used in this way. UNICEF appeals to all those involved in this terrible conflict to protect children at all times and to keep them out of harm’s way”.

UNICEF further stated that the incident brought to five the number of children used as human bombs this year.

“In 2018, 48 children died as suicide bombers, while more than 83 children suffered a similar fate in 2017.

“We again call on all parties to the conflict in northeast Nigeria to immediately cease all attacks against civilians, to stop using children in this conflict, and to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law”, the statement added.