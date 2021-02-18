UNICEF condemns attack on Government Science College Kagara

…Calls for immediate release of students

Doosuur iwambe, Abuja

The United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF has condemned the attack Government Science College in Kagara, in Niger State, by suspected bandits.

In a statement, the UNICEF Representative to Nigeria Peter Hawkins called on those in authority to ensure the immediate and unconditional release of all the missing children, and their safe return to their families.

The UN body while expressing concern over the reported acts of violence on children noted that such attacks violate their fundamental rights.

The statement read: “UNICEF is aware of reports that overnight, armed men attacked the Government Science College in Kagara, in Niger State, Nigeria. According to unconfirmed reports, many students are unaccounted for, though it is not yet clear how many.

“UNICEF condemns in the strongest possible terms any attack on a school and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of any children who may be missing, and their safe return to their families.

“UNICEF is deeply concerned about these reported acts of violence. Attacks on schools are a violation of children’s rights. Children should feel safe at home and at school at all times – and parents should not need to worry for the safety of their children when they send them off to school in the morning.

“We acknowledge the efforts being taken by the Government of Nigeria for the safe return of any missing children”.

Daily Times recalls that dozens of schoolchildren, teachers and their relatives were abducted by gunmen in central Nigeria after an attack on a boarding school, the latest in a rising wave of mass abductions and attacks that have beset the country.

A spokesperson for the Niger state government said 27 students, three teachers and a dozen family members of school staff, 42 people in total, were taken.

According to reports, heavily armed gunmen dressed in military uniforms overran the all-boys Government Science College (GSC) in Kagara Town, Niger state, between Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, killing at least one student.