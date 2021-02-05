UniAbuja VC pledges to take versity to greater heights

BY DOOSUUR IWAMBE

The vice Chancellor University of Abuja, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah has has said that he is committed to taking the university to greater to heights where it will be competing with its global counterpart.

Professor Na’Allah who was reacting to the protest recently enmbraked upon by students of the university noted that the authority will investigate and carry out a research to identify the problems and work towards possible solution.

Speaking during an event organized in honor of the deputy vice chancellor administration, Professor Sani Muhammed Adam on his elevation to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LLPC), he said, it was unfortunate that the students resolve to protest.

‘’He said, ‘’it is unfortunate that the students resolve to protest. The truth is that this university is on its way forward and not backward.

It is a university where before now; some people do not register throughout the year, some people graduate even without registration.

‘’It is a university where a lot of students did not understand that we have a deadline. We as a university are responsible for training people so that when they become leaders tomorrow, they are matured enough to do the right thing.

‘’We are going to do research and investigate to know exactly what is the problem. Whatever has happened will never happen again.

READ ALSO: UNIABUJA students protest hike in tuition fee, others

My only concern is how to move the university to greater heights. I want to set a standard whereby this university will be able to compete with its global counterpart’’.

While commending Professor Adam on his elevation, the vice chancellor charged him to use the position to promote peace and development in Nigeria.

He said, the university was proud of the achievement and charged him to engage in anything that will have bad image of him and the university.

“For them to appoint one of us to be equal to that task is indeed a thing of pride to this university.

We are proud of Adam and I want you to know that whenever you go, bear in mind that you are representing the University of Abuja.

‘’We have come together to celebrate him because it is an achievement that is exemplary.

What he has achieved to become a SAN is an indication of handwork and I want everybody to key into that example.

Responding, Adam commended the University for organizing the party to celebrate him.

He however decried the high level of corruption in the nations justice system stressing the need for collaborative efforts to revamp the judiciary.

‘’I must admit that there is so much corruption in the judiciary and all lawyers must work to revamp the judiciary because if the judiciary is doing what it is supposed to do, there will be timely dispensation of justice without delay.

‘’Timely and guidelines should be set for all the cases and the court should be able to deal with criminals cases. I assure you that if that is done, there will be sanity, security and timely dispensation of justice.

‘’All the problems we are having today is because the judiciary has failed and it has failed woefully.

It is our collective responsibility to reform our laws to ensure that cases are dispense immediately, with all honesty and sincerity.

‘’What is happening today is that the judiciary has been embedded by corruption. The greatest corruption is the inability to dispense justice as at when required.

There is bribery from the angle of law enforcement; there is bribery from then aspect of dispensing justice.

We have a lot of challenges and it is our collective duty to do that. Lawyers have the greatest responsibility to lead in this revolution’’, Adams