UNIABUJA graduate who went to collect her result found dead & naked inside gutter

23rd May 2021
by Ada Ada
UNIABUJA

Following recent ‘haunting’ of ladies by evil doers in the country, another sad occurence has happened. A UNIABUJA female graduate who has gone to collect her result was found naked and dead inside a gutter.

Reports have it that the deceased, Otunla Blessing who studied English language at the University traveled from Oyo State to Abuja was found naked in a gutter in Student Village, Iddo Sarki, Abuja on Saturday May 22, 2021, fueling speculations that she might have been raped before being murdered and dumped there.

Ada Ada

