In recognition of the significant education reform recently embarked upon by the Edo State Government under the leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki, the World Bank Group at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, on Monday, held a seminar as a side event to discuss and highlight how institutions and Edo State, in particular, are working to eliminate learning poverty.

Edo State recognised as one of Africa’s education trailblazer is leading in the actualisation of the Sustainable Development Goal for education (SDG4) aimed to ensure that by 2030 all boys and girls have access to completely free, equitable and quality primary and secondary education leading to relevant and effective learning outcomes.

The World Bank has been closely monitoring and following up with the Edo state government on its ongoing innovation on the public education reform program. The programme tagged ‘EdoBEST’ (Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation) is a comprehensive programme aimed to develop state education across five pillars of work: governance, teachers’ training and development, community partnerships, infrastructure, and the local education board.

EdoBest has been improving all state primary and junior secondary schools in the region by partnering with the private sector as the initiative is transforming learning outcomes for around 300,000 children in 1,500 schools over a four year period in Edo state.

The World Bank estimates that only half of the children in low and middle-income countries can read and understand well by their late primary age. States like Edo have viable programs to address this challenge and Governor Godwin Obaseki is an example of a leader that is trying to achieve the SDG4 forcefully and urgently taking actions to eradicate education crisis in his state.

Obaseki, who has become an international representation in the advocate of education transformation, is increasing the quality of education in his state using the reform to boost the economy and improve living standards.

Other Development experts and leaders who spoke at the event include World Bank Vice President for Human Development, Annette Dixon; Executive Director of UNICE, Henrietta Fore; Chair- Girls Not Brides, Mabel Van Oranje; 2019 Global Teacher Prize Winner, Peter Tabichi among other leading innovators across the world.