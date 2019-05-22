Unfulfilled N1m promise: Davido unfollows Ikorodu Bois on Instagram

Doosuur Iwambe

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, un-followed the Instagram account of comedy group known as Ikorodu Bois over failure to fulfill the N1million promise he made to them.

This is coming few days after the Ikorodu Bois revealed that the singer Davido was yet to come through with the promise of N1m he made to them in January 2019.

Following this report, it appears the singer won’t be fulfilling that promise as he has since unfollowed the Instagram account of the young boys.

The singer who is yet to comment on the issue had promised to give them the sum of N1m after a video in which they mimicked Senator Dino Melaye on his sick bed, went viral on the Internet.

Reacting to the story, Davido’s personal assistant identified on Instagram as @aloma_dmw, took to his Insta Story to put the boys on blast, insinuating that they have lost the money for good due to their impatience.