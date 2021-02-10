Unfreeze #EndSARS ‘promoters’ accounts now, Court orders CBN

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the federal high court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN to unfreeze the accounts linked with some promoters of the #EndSARS protest that took place across the country last year.

The judge in his ruling on Wednesday set aside the order it made on November 4, 2020.

The judge also strike out the suit instituted by the CBN governor Godwin Emefiele in respect of which the ex-parte order freezing the accounts for 180 days was made on November 4, 2020.

The court’s decision was informed by the withdrawal of all processes filed in relation to the suit by lawyers to all parties.

Former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Michael Aondoakaa (SAN), who appeared for the CBN Governor and Femi Falana (SAN), who appeared for those affected by the freezing order, told the court, at the commencement of proceedings, that they have resolved to withdraw all the processes filed for peace to reign and for the ongoing process of reconciliation, at the various panels of enquiry on police brutality across the country, to progress unhindered.