UNESCO enrolls 22,000 Ebonyi residence in adult education

By Charles Onyekwere

United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) says about 22, 000 indigent women and young girls have been enrolled in adult Education Programme in Ebonyi State under the EU – UN spotlight initiative Programme.

Senior Programme Specialist and OIC UNESCO regional office Abuja, Sow Mamadou disclosed this during an official unveiling of Educational (IEC) materials produced for the implementation of the spotlight Initiative in Ebonyi state.

According to Mamadou, the programme is going on in 102 centers in different communities in 4 local government areas of the State.

The education enhancement centers are located at EU – UN spotlights focal areas in the State with women, girls, and some youths who dropped out of school earlier.

He further said that the agency has sensitized Ebonyi people on the need to end violence against women and girls among other harmful practices.

“Over 22,000 women and girls, young men and boys (17,942 women and girls and 4,142 men and boys) have been enrolled in various adult literacy classes and life skill programmes in 102 communities in Abakaliki, Ezza South, Onicha and Ohaozara Spotlight focus local government areas in the state.

“Over 102 communities in four local government areas of Abakaliki Ezza, Onicha and Ohaozara have been fully sensitized on ending violence against women and girls and harmful practices.

” UNESCO, through its CSOs developed Family Life Health Education (FLHE) facilitators manual and reviewed adult literacy primers in the state to fast track literacy by the radio programme.

“50,000 notebooks, 48,000 pen/pencils, 2000 pieces of facemasks, 500 bottles of hand sanitizer and 1000 pieces of reusable sanitary pads have been Programme for the learners and to support government effort in protecting and curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“UNESCO in collaboration with Ebonyi state Agency for Mass Literacy Education procured equipment such as Sewing machines, Motor Bikes and other learning materials for skill acquisition programme for women and girls in the state”.

Receiving the team at the Exco chambers Government House, Abakaliki, on behalf of Governor David Umahi, the state Deputy Governor, Kelechi Igwe commended the UN agency for complementing the efforts of the state in empowering indigenes of the state.

He said, “any other program of that UNESCO will be undertaken in Nigeria, Ebonyi state will keep its hand wide open to embrace it the same day with the country.

“What you have come to do today, your focal persons and development initiatives partnership in the state have done so much even ahead of what you are coming to do to.

“You have laid a Foundation that your program today is to solidify the program and we will endorse and approve of it.

“As a government, we have monitored your activities keenly and we are satisfied with the organizers.

I will not fail to appreciate you doe acknowledging our activities on human development and empowerment, it is a key and core value system of Ebonyi state government”