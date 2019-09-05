Former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Salihu Alfa Belgore has urged the federal government to set up more skills acquisition centres across the country to tackle the unemployment challenges facing the country.



This according to him, will decongest the civil service system as youths will focus on skill acquisition to improve their well-being.



Belgore gave the advise at a meeting in Abuja with College Education Trainers and Trainees (COLLETT), a non-profit organization that focuses on training nigerian graduates for self development.



According to the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, “After graduating from the university, many Nigerian youth roam about without employment, but if we have skills acquisition centres all over, everyone will want to be self-reliant and it will go a long way in decongesting the civil service”.



He added that the initiative which COLLETT have put in place in training graduates will go a long way in enhancing youth empowerment and urge government to also invest in the youths.



Also, the executive director of COLLETT, Dayo Ogunsola said the setting up of the centre was informed by his desire to contribute his quota to national development.



He said there was a need to train graduates on how to take up the challenges of life after school.



“Our aim is to retrian graduates coming from university so they can be more competitive and productive in today’s dynamic world.

“With the support of from patriots in the society and the team of facilitate, we want to sustain the organization and introduce them to diverse skills,” he added.