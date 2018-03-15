Understanding CSR, public relations

The idea of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has increased significantly in business and professional practice in the last four decades, expanding from the business realm to the public relations field.

Nevertheless, the perceptions of PR professionals and their relationship with CSR programs remain largely unstudied.

The connection between corporate public relations and its use of effective communication and relationship management, and social responsibility is still developing.

Specifically, questions as to the chosen message and how it affects the reputation or perception of an organization as responsible remain.

Analysts expressed positive perceptions of CSR initiatives but adamantly opposed public relations’ ownership of the programs.

Rather, these analysts advocated across-functional approach with public relations in a supportive or complementary function. The results closely align with trade and mainstream literature.

As a matter of fact, companies are moving towards more active responsibility programs, leveraging company capabilities and employees’ skills to produce the greatest positive impact on surrounding communities and the broader society.

These active programs illustrate the strong support for CSR within the company through extensive volunteerism.

Experts mentioned the cost-effective benefits of employee volunteerism.

Not only is it an inexpensive way to make a substantial impact in the community, but it also humanizes the company. One professional involved in CSR planning, execution and communication who don’t want his mention in print explained, “When you have employees engaged in the community, we’re not that big faceless corporation that might take up a city block… We’re not the plant down the street behind the gate. We’re your neighbors… we’re part of the community”.

This trend of greater involvement extends across companies, business sectors, private and government-regulated firms, and even national borders.

With most firms boasting international reach, this trend of active corporate responsibility is evident in companies, such as Nigerian Breweries, Promasidor, Dufil Prima, among others .

Linked to the strong positive perceptions of CSR, the professionals also indicated that CSR programs are not intended to serve solely public relations goals.

According to these professionals, public relations goals are viewed not as the driver of the CSR programs but as a secondary consideration. Nevertheless, they conceded several PR objectives, including reputation-building, mitigating risk and increasing shareholder value, were met by well-managed CSR programs.

Craig Pearce an experienced corporate communication practitioner explain that, “on a superficial (but potentially still useful) level, CSR entails programs which manifest themselves through an organisation investing into areas, which its stakeholders find of benefit.

For example, school curriculum resources, scholarships and sponsorship for community organisations.

On the other hand, the notion of an organisation changing the way it operates based on stakeholder interests and concerns is essentially what public relations, at its most fundamental, is about.

This is the most desirable form of what is called two-way symmetrical communication, the most fundamental and rigorous of the theoretical constructs which underpins PR.”

While speaking further on CSR and PR strategy, he stressed that, One of the fundamental tenets of PR is that it includes mechanisms which enable organisations to determine and understand the issues, interests and opportunities of its stakeholders.

As a result of this, the strategic and sophisticated PR practitioner is an invaluable repository of information that can inform and advise the organisation on approaches to best enhance its reputation.

According to him,“no matter the position one holds on what defines PR or CSR and which discipline should have the responsibility for ensuring as much organisational alignment with stakeholder interests as possible, there is no doubt the two areas can profitably work together.”

“the lazy way for this to manifest itself is by using PR as a simplistic mechanism to broadcast information to stakeholders on organisational CSR efforts, including the securing of media coverage. For PR to be used for this alone is a perilously non-strategic utilisation of a powerful business discipline.” He said.

Also speaking on this issue, a brand and marketing analyst, Samuel Ajayi, told The Daily Times that; “Corporate Social Responsibility exists to ensure that an organization takes the right measures to be responsible and contribute positively to the communities they operate in.

” In many organizations, the PR department monitors the relationships between the company and its internal and external environments. When CSR is done correctly, it boosts a company’s image and reputation. Anything make the society more friendly can be good for an organization’s image.”

According to him, “a public relations professional’s job is to manage the two- way flow of communication between an organization and its publics.

“In other words, the PR department wants to receive feedback from the organizations stakeholders to find out their thoughts, wants, and needs to improve and maintain the organization’s image in response to their concerns. This way, the consumers feel as if they matter and are involved with the organization.”

Now you are probably wondering how public relations ties in with Corporate Social Responsibility. When an organization reaches out to the community, they need to inform the public about their initiatives. Who better to communicate their CSR plans than public relations professional? PR can help inform the public about how an organization is helping out in the community, working to better the lives of their employees, and becoming more eco-friendly.

“When PR communicates the organization’s endeavours to the public, they benefit the organization greatly. When often dealing with competitors, having a proper CSR plan can give an organization a great advantage over its competitors.

” The public is more willing to respect and engage in an organization that is giving back to its community. As well as benefiting consumers, having the proper CSR also benefits the company itself. It improves employee morale, improves recruitment rates, and reduces staff turnovers.” He added.

Stories by Godwin Anyebe