The arsenal boss, Unai Emery has given Shkodran Mustafi who plays defend for the cub and midfielder Mohamed Elneny an advice to leave arsenal with reasons best known to them.

European transfer window is set to close on September 2, the Gunners leader wants Mustafi and Elneny to move on this month before the window closes in other to save their careers.

Neither player has featured in the opening two games of the Premier League season, with Emery having already publicly admitted that he has told Mustafi he can go.

Unai, has now confirmed that Egyptian player, Elneny is free to leave and has made it clear to both players that they would be better served finding a new club before the European transfer window shuts on September 2.