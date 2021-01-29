UN women, NDI advocate gender inclusiveness in Nigeria's constitution...

*As Senate gives June 2021 deadline for passage of bill

Philip Clement, Abuja

The United Nations Women has called on the National Assembly to ensure that gender inclusiveness is fully address as preparations are in top gear to amend the Nigeria’s constitution.

The UN Women made the call through its Country Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms. Comfort Lamptey during a two day retreat to review and analyze submitted memoranda to the Senate Constitution Review Committee (SCRC) in Abuja on Friday.

In her remarks, Ms. Lamptey lamented the low representation of women especially in Nigeria’s political sphere.

She said: “The number of women in Nigeria’s politics continues to be a cause for concern owing to it’s downward trend.

“As such, it is imperative for the Constitution review committee to look areas that promote gender equality such as the 30% affirmative action on women as well as the African Charter for Women’s rights and the Beijing declaration,”

Speaking further, she said the Ministry of Women Affairs in conjunction with UN women held a consultative forum towards promoting gender equality and women’s rights which she affirm will aid the process of achieving the ultimate target.

She urged the Committee to come up with germane recommendations that will facilitate the country’s development.

Also speaking, the Country Director, National Democratic Institute, (NDI), Dr. Stephen Snook also urged the constitution review committee to pay close attention to issues concerning gender rights promotion especially in the area of equality and women’s rights.

He admitted the difficulty involved in amending Constitutions, but however expressed confidence in Nigeria’s constitution review committee to do a thorough job in delivering dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

He also pledged the commitment of the NDI to support the committee in ensuring efficiency of it’s work.

He said the NDI founded in 1983 has been working in 156 different countries promoting free speech and good governance and has been in Nigeria since the return of democracy in 1999.

In his keynote address, deputy senate president, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege said the constitution review committee have been saddled with a huge task that must be met with due diligence.

He said over 254 memoranda have been received by the committee bordering on different burning and national issues.

He said: “The key ingredients in the constitution review include the 2014 constitutional conference review, and the APC committee on true federalism.

“Others include memoranda on affirmative action on gender equality, criteria for elections in a bid to encourage more people to participate in the electoral process, local government autonomy among others,”

Speaking further, the deputy senate president charged the review committee to take keen interest in cry for marginalization by religious, social and ethnic groups.

He directed the committee to ensure that the final draft of the constitutional review work must be ready for presentation in plenary by June.

Senator Omo-Agege added that both chambers of the national assembly are eager to pass the constitution review bill before the national assembly process on its annual recess.