The United Nations Country Representative in Nigeria, Edward Kallon has lauded the outstanding contributions of Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom to the United Nations systems projects in the state, describing it as good omen for the people of the state.

Kallon, who made the commendation while exchanging views with Gov. Ortom at the Government House, Makurdi, stated that the Human Security Trust Fund project amounting to $5 million for Benue and Nasarawa states for which land has already been allocated in Benue is a demonstration of Governor Ortom’s commitment to peace and security.

The UN country representative said the UN is fully supportive of efforts aimed at addressing farmers-herders crisis in the North Central part of the country through investment in critical infrastructure running into millions of dollars.

He called on the governor to champion the establishment of a functional state peace infrastructure for Benue state, in addition to other measures already taken by his administration to ensure lasting peace.

Kallon advised out that the governor should throw an olive branch to his political opponents in the interest of peace in Benue state.

The United Nations delegation took delivery of over 400 hectares of land in Guma Local Government Area for distribution to the internally displaced persons for the cultivation of various agricultural crops with support from the UN.

Responding, Gov. Ortom pledged to sustain the partnership with development partners through continuous payment of counterpart funding for development of the state and solicited the UN’s support to protect the lives and property of Benue citizens.

According to the governor, the UN country representative has demonstrated true friendship with the government and people of the state, stressing that the United Nations system has always been handy in the state to intervene and offer advice in times of trial.

The governor revealed that very soon, the skill acquisition centre which the United Nations contributed to its construction would be commissioned to provide skills for the teeming Benue youth, pointing out that such would translate to the provision of job opportunities.