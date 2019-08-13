Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The United Nations (UN), philanthropists and other well -meaning indigenes of Asaba, the Delta state capital have offered over 150 youth of Asaba extraction free skill acquisition training.

The laudable initiative is coming at the heels of the commemoration of the 2019 International Youth Day organized by the Asaba Development Union Worldwide, an Asaba social -cultural organization.

Representative of the United Nations, Dr. Amos Obi, who is also a member of the Global Innovators for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 4), announced that100 youth would be trained on revolutionized digital transformative education.

Others are to be trained on film production and acting, computer appreciation and engineering at the Asaba Vocational Centre.

Dr. Obi, who was one of the resource persons, posited that transforming education which is the theme of this year’s International Youth Day needs to be accessible, affordable and inclusive even to the handicapped.

He advocated for a paradigm shift from the conventional classroom teaching to digital education where people can learn, work and earn a living simultaneously from the comfort of their homes.

According to him, for education to be attractive to youth in the face of the prevailing economic hardship, government’s education policy should focus more on digital education such as digital entrepreneurship that makes it easy for e-library research, creation of websites and bloggers, e-commerce, e-counselling and social media, adding that the world is looking for innovators in green entrepreneurship that could combat adverse effect of climate change.

Provost of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba, Dr. Anene Emeziogor harped on the imperative for education curriculum to be tailored after entrepreneurship and skill acquisition to cater for the teeming unemployed youths.

Dr. Emeziogor therefore, advocated that governments at all levels should collaborate with community, youth and relevant stakeholders in the education sector while planning their policy, stressing that its focal point must be youth attitude, ability and capabilities.

President general of the Asaba Development Union Worldwide, Prof. Epiphany Azinge (SAN) and other speakers at the event, disclosed that they have explored various areas where the youth can be engaged in meaningful employment such as banks, moribund Asaba Textile Mill when revived and the construction companies.