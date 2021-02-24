UN responds to banditry attacks in Nigeria — Daily Times Nigeria

By Nneka Nwogwugwu

Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, has responded to the banditry attacks in Northern Nigeria.

She spoke during a meeting on the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals in Nigeria with the Foreign Affairs minister, Geoffrey onyeama on Tuesday, February 23, in Abuja.

She stated that the UN has over the years been working with the Economic Community for West African States (ECOWAS) and the regional governments on strategies to fight terrorism.

Mohammed, a former Nigerian minister of environment, noted that the UN has also backed the fight against insecurity in the country via humanitarian support as well as counsel usually given to security operatives.

READ ALSO: Bandits are Nigerian fulani men, former NHIS boss reveals

She stressed that the organisation researches on the root causes of most of these security issues, proffering better measures to curb insurgency.

Speaking on the plans for victims of the attacks, Mohammed noted that the UN strategises on ways to reintegrate indigenes back to their communities after restoring peace.

The Deputy Secretary-General who also explained the position on implementing the SDGs in Nigeria, said that the COVID-19 pandemic affected most of the activities last year but distributing stimulus packages is where the real task begins.

However, she noted that all efforts are being put in place to achieve the goals by 2030.