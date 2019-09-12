The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar-Farouq, has called on the United Nations Agencies to partner with the Ministry in the area of technical support and assistance.

The Minister made the call at a one-day orientation retreat organised for the staff of the Ministry, held at the United Nations House, Abuja.

She said the technical support is needed to strengthen the internal structure of the newly-created Ministry in line with international best practices.

Umar-Farouq acknowledged the existing partnership between the Federal government and the United Nations, which she said is an indication of its commitment towards facilitating and coordinating humanitarian services for the full implementation of the human rights and protection of all Nigerians.

According to her, the Ministry was set up by President Muhammadu Buhari on 18th August, 2019 with the mandate of strengthening Nigeria’s institutional and legal framework for the coordination of humanitarian crises and disaster, as well as coordinating ongoing intervention and programmes delivered by government Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“This leadership will be provided in three inter connected sectors namely, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development. Our vision is therefore to have an inclusive social protection that is humane, inclusive and sustainable”.

The Minister commended the United Nations Resident Coordinator and Heads of the UN Agencies for their continued support and enjoined the participants at the retreat to show a total sense of commitment and active participation to ensure that the objectives of the retreat were achieved.

The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, pledged the UN’s readiness to provide technical expertise to the newly created Ministry to achieve its mandate.

He encouraged the Ministry to utilise the three key words, Coordination, Coherence and Collaboration (CCC) in improving social protection system in the country.

In a closing remark, the Acting Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Anetu-Anne Aliu, thanked the UN for organising the retreat for staff of the Ministry and called for more collaboration with government in the sector.