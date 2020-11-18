Umahi welcomed by Northern group to APC

Ebonyi State Governor, Mr. Dave Umahi has been welcomed after his defection from the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) by the political pressure group known as North East Professionals Network, (NEPN). Daily Times reports.

The group stated that Umahi’s move from PDP to APC was unrivalled and an attribute of visionary in the nation’s political development.

Alhaji Mohammed Yusuf the Coordinator of the Network issued a statement to a journalist in Kaduna, said Mr. Umahi has shown uncommon courage of conviction by defecting to the APC in order to take Ebonyi and the South East in general out of the periphery to the mainstream politics of the nation.

READ ALSO: No regrets leaving PDP, says Gov Umahi

“Let on behalf of the youth of the North East congratulate Governor Umahi for the bold steps he has taken to launch Ebonyi and the South East into the mainstream politics of Nigeria. It will only take a man of courage and vision to accomplish such an unprecedented feat since the return of democracy to Nigeria in 1999.

“We equally congratulate the people of Ebonyi and the entire South East who stand to benefit immensely from the wise and patriotic decision of Governor Umahi,” Yusuf said.

He also said despite the strategic position of the South East in the political development of the country since the nation’s independence in 1960l, the region was grossly under-represented in the scheme of things at the national level because they chose to back the wrong party in 2015 and 2019.

NEPN Coordinator is confident that with the coming of Governor Umahi into the APC, the South East Region is self assured to take its rightful place in the nation’s politics.

“The Igbos in the South East are part of the so-called ‘big three,’ and the Igbos are expected to be adequately represented in the first three top-most positions in the country but because of the wrong choices and the personal interest of the elite in the region, they embraced a political party, which can never win the election in the next 50 years of our political history. As such, they lost all the glory that comes with remaining with the party at the center.

But there is a ray of hope for our brothers in the southeast because of the bold steps taken by Governor Umahi to liberate his people and position them in their rightful place

“Governor Umahi is a bridge-builder, who has the capacity to unite the Igbo and organize them to pursue a common course for the development of the South East and the nation in general.

“Umahi stands tall as one of the best performing Governors in the entire country when you check the level of development recorded in Ebonyi under his watch as the Governor. Such a person is a huge asset not only to the APC but the nation in general. He is a bridge-builder and a go-getter who has the capacity to unite the Igbo people and bring them to their rightful position in the nation’s politics.

Yusuf also made a statement saying “The North is a historic political ally of the South East and the youth of the North are ever ready to support the actualization of the political aspiration of the Igbo people especially with the caliber of leaders they have especially in the person of Governor Umahi,”