Umahi unhappy with PDP over Atiku’s choice of Peter Obi — Wike

Nyesom Wike, Rivers State Governor, has said Atiku Abubakar’s choice of Peter Obi as his running mate in the 2019 election got his Ebonyi counterpart, Dave Umahi upset with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike said with Umahi’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), he should be mindful of the political future of the South-East.

Daily Times reports that In a Live broadcast on Thursday The governor said Umahi has shown that he is an ungrateful man.

He recalled that after the 2018 PDP convention that produced Atiku, the former Vice President consulted widely and selected Obi, a former Anambra Governor.

Wike said: “Umahi was livid because he wanted to produce or he wanted to be Vice President. You don’t choose who would be the Vice Presidential candidate of anybody. Umahi was livid. What disturbs me, why do you think that if anything comes to the South-East it must be you. Why do you think so?”

READ ALSO: Wike chides UNIPORT management for involvement in mainstream politics

He insisted that Umahi cannot stand on the case of injustice seeing as he practices injustice against the South-East zone by fixing his two younger brothers; one as the PDP Zonal Vice Chairman and the other as the Deputy State Chairman.

He said “If he believes in equity and justice, will he be doing such? It is because he has planted these people that the State House of Assembly had such effrontery to give the National Working Committee (NWC) ultimatum to zone presidency to the East. Where does such a thing happen? No other party has done any zoning. You can imagine the level of selfishness,”.

Wike dismissed Umahi’s allegations towards him that he made PDP what it is in the region as the financier of its activities.

The governor accused his Ebonyi State counterpart of being treacherous. Further stating that when the caucus of the party decided that Kingsley Chinda, should be elected Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Umahi told his State Reps to work against it.

Governor Wike further stated that when PDP’s committed members tried to rescue the party from the destructive tendencies of Modi Sheriff, Umahi was one of those who kept rapport with him.

“We fought and won and Modi Sheriff left. I can say that I am one of those who made sure that PDP never died. I feel comfortable with my performance in my State. Rivers people are comfortable with me too”.