Charles Onyekwere, Abakaliki

Ebonyi state Governor, David Umahi on Monday swore -in Justice Anslem Nwigwe of the state high court as acting chief judge of the state.

Justice Nwigwe, who hails from Effium in Ohaukwu Local Government Area, takes over from Justice Alloy Nwankwo, who retired last week after attaining the statutory retirement age of 65 years.

He is said to be the most senior judge in the state judiciary leading to his appointment. His swearing-in was witnessed by Justice Obi Elechi of the Court of Appeal as well as the chief judge of Enugu and Bayelsa states.

Also in attendance were judges and other members of the judiciary in the state.

Speaking at the event, Governor Umahi urged Justice Nwigwe to ensure that he surpasses the achievements of his predecessor and congratulated the acting chief judge on his appointment, and prayed God to strengthen him to discharge his duties diligently.

“The National Judicial Council (NJC) very soon will write us and then we will be able to forward your name to the state House of Assembly. So, very soon we will gather again to remove the acting,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Justice Nwigwe promised to use the instrumentality of the law to lift the state judiciary.

“The relationship between the bar and the bench shall be maintained. Our hands of fellowship shall equally be extended to the members of the criminal justice system such as the police, prison authorities, the ministry of justice and the bar to conform to the synergy required for our success,” he assured.

Meanwhile, the member representing Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Federal Constituency, Rep. Livinus Makwe has congratulated both Justices Alloy Nwankwo and Anselem Nwigwe on their retirement and elevation as chief

judge of the state.

Rep. Makwe in a statement by his media office described the retired chief judge as a patriotic Nigerian who had contributed immensely in the administration of justice and the strengthening of the nation’s judiciary, adding that he positioned the state judiciary as the last hope of the people by administering justice to everyone without fear or favour.

Commenting on the appointment of the new chief judge, the House member said his elevation is a reward for hard work and expressed the hope that his appointment will lead to further improvement in the state judiciary.