Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi on Wednesday sacked his Technical Assistant on Social Media, Mr Ndubisi Itumo, for allegedly misinforming the public.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kenneth Ugbala, said the termination was with immediate effect.

“The termination is on the grounds of misconduct bordering on misinforming the public.

“Consequently, Itumo is directed to handover all government property in his possession to the Principal Secretary to the Governor,” he said.

NAN reports that Itumo adds to the list of the governor’s aides either suspended or sacked since the inception of the present dispensation in the state.

(NAN)