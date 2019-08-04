Charles Onyekwere, Abakaliki

Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi state, Chief David Umahi has expressed great sadness over the gruesome murder of a Nigerian citizen who also hails from Ebonyi state, Benjamin Simeon in South Africa and has called for a full investigation.

Gov. Umahi in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor also sent a strong worded petition to the South African high commissioner, requesting for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the gruesome murder of Benjamin.

The late Benjamin, a native of Okposi in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi state and was allegedly shot by yet to be identified gunmen on the August 3 at Verona Street in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The deceased was until his death a law-abiding Nigerian citizen resident in South Africa where he was working as a taxi driver. He was said to have dropped off his passengers before he was attacked and shot dead by his assailants.

Meanwhile, the governor is equally said to have written the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha requesting him to intervene in the matter to ensure that the South African envoy acts on his petition and the urgent need to investigate, and bring the perpetrators to book.

Gov. Umahi said the murder of the 43-year-old indigene of Ebonyi state has thrown the state into mourning, pleading that he must not die in vain.

Part of the statement released by Uzor reads: “Unravelling the circumstances surrounding this heinous murder of Simeon presents to the fore the need for the South African government to undertake requisite thoroughness and transparency to ensure that justice is served to the Nigerian government, Ebonyi state and the family of the deceased.

“The loss of a highly talented and law- abiding citizen of Nigeria who was going about his legitimate business in South Africa aptly challenges us all to call on the reserves of our cherished African brotherhood. In the face of the foregoing, the least that can be done for him and his family now is to prove that he did not die in vain by vigorously probing his murder and ensuring that the killers face justice.”