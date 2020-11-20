Umahi: PDP Fights back, lists southeast achievements

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday launched a counter-attack to refute allegations that the party has been unfair to the South-east, one of its strongholds. These allegations were made by Mr. Dave Umahi, Ebonyi State Governor.

Umahi, who defected on Tuesday to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), alleged injustice being meted out to the South-east which was his reason for dumping the party under which he was state chairman, deputy governor for eight years and elected twice as governor.

Daily Times reports that PDP debunked Umahi’s allegations, saying it has been fair to the South-east, which, among others had produced Senate presidents, deputy president of the Senate, deputy speaker, and chairmen of the party, and in the last presidential election, the running mate of the party’s presidential candidate.

Defending itself, the party released a document detailing top political posts held by the Igbo under the party’s successive administrations from 1999 to 2015 when it was the ruling party.

In the document compiled by the publicity department of the party and released in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, the party listed the various offices that the Igbo had occupied since 1999.

The list showed that the South-east produced five Senate presidents (Senators Evans Enwerem, Chuba Okadigbo, Anyim Pius Anyim, Adolphus Wabara and Kenechukwu Nnamani); one deputy president of the Senate (Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who held the position for 12 years); deputy speaker of the House of Representatives (Hon. Emeka Ihedioha) and party chairmen (Chief Vincent Ogbulafor and Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo).

It said: “Under the PDP, Lt. Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika was Chief of Army Staff. Under the PDP, Dr. Charles Soludo was CBN Governor. Under the PDP, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was Minister of Finance.

“Under the PDP, Prof. Maurice Iwu was the INEC chairman. Under the PDP, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim was Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF).

“Under the PDP, Governor Dave Umahi was acting state chairman, state chairman, deputy governor and now governor for two terms.

“Under the PDP, Governor Dave Umahi’s younger brother, Chief Austin Umahi was national vice-chairman, South-east.

“Under the PDP, Mr. Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State, was made the PDP vice presidential candidate in 2019 general election.”

It asked: “What has the APC done for the people of the South-east?”