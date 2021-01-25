Umahi imposes curfew on community over violence — Daily Times Nigeria

Charles Onyekwere, Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi on Sunday imposed a curfew on Effium in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State following killings and wanton destruction of properties in the community.

He announced this through the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Orji Uchenna Orji, in a statement issued in Abakaliki.

It reads: “The Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Chief David Nweze Umahi deeply frowns at the unabated violence and wanton destruction of lives and property in Effium community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area.

“In his determination to restore peace and order, the governor has imposed a curfew in Effium community from 4pm to 8am on daily basis with effect from Sunday, 24th January, 2021, until normalcy returns to the affected community.

“The governor further directs the security agencies to ensure the strict enforcement of the curfew and to deal decisively with any person or group of persons involved in killings and or destruction of property of the people no matter whose ox is gored.”

READ ALSO: Ebonyi group tackles Umahi over viral rice video

Reacting to the development, the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Eric Kelechi-Igwe, urged parties in the crisis rocking Effium community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state to embrace dialogue in the interest of peace.

The deputy governor made the call in a statement signed by his media aide, Dr. Monday Uzor, and made available to newsmen in Abakiliki on Sunday.

He said the state government was interested in the speedy and peaceful resolution of the crisis to avoid further breakdown of law and order.

Kelechi-Igwe urged all political office holders from the area to immediately liaise with community-based institutions to restore peace.

“We must all join hands to track-down those perpetrating problem in the area; it is the duty of all stakeholders to ensure that peace reigns.

It is saddening that the unfortunate breach of peace in the community has led to wanton destructions; we cannot allow such to continue,’’ he said.

The deputy governor commended the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Aliyu Garba, for his prompt response to the distress call from the community.

“The prompt response from the police helped to restore law and order. We urge the police to dispatch more operatives to the area to sustain the calm already achieved,’’ he added.

When contacted, Garba said police investigation showed that the crisis resulted from a leadership tussle at the Effium motor -park.

“This leadership tussle seems to have taken a tribal dimension between the Effium and Ezza speaking people. We have however, deployed our tactical team to the area to restore law and order,’’ he said.