Umahi: I Defected to APC in obedience to God’s plan

Governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, say his defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC) is obedience to God’s plan. Daily Times reports.

Umahi announced to the APC weeks after speculation about his move to the ruling party on Tuesday. Umahi said he joined APC because of “obedience to God’s will” and respect for President Muhammadu Buhari during a reception for the Progressives Governors Forum on Thursday.

“My defection to APC was in obedience to God’s will, respect for President Muhammadu Buhari and an honor to dignitaries present as well as obedience to the wish of Ebonyi people,” he said.

“Money means everything to many people but I choose wisdom from God. People asked why I was leaving PDP, but I told them that if APC would treat me nicely when I don’t have any relationship with it, what will happen when I am in its fold?

“I told them that even as large as APC is, one man does not control the party but in PDP, one man controls the party.”

Buhari does not treat “any governor with disdain” irrespective of party affiliation, Umahi also said that despite being the chairman of south east governors forum, the president approved the request for N10 billion for the rehabilitation of the Akanu Ibiam, International Airport, Enugu, without conditions .

“The president never treated any governor with disdain and presently that I am in APC, there is no guarantee that I will be treated better than those already in the party as well as the PDP governors.

“We can boast of infrastructure and economic supports from the APC-led federal government, but we cannot do such for the PDP-led administration since 1999.”

Governor Mai Mala Buni, APC National Caretaker Chairman, congratulated Umahi and his supporters for joining the party, saying that he was entitled to all rights and privileges due to progressives’ governors.

“You are automatically the leader of the party in the state and a waiver has been granted to you and your supporters across the 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

“You should try to be fair to all members of the party, you must realize that there were people already there before you,” he said.

He made a statement that the APC caretaker committee has approved the dissolution of the state committee of the party.

“We will be inaugurating the state caretaker committee of the party which will ensure the formation of all structures at wards and LGA levels,” he said.